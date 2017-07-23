Joel Embiid: I'd Wear Big Baller Shoes ... For $1 Billion!

Joel Embiid just offered an olive branch to LaVar Ball ... but peace comes with three commas.

With the war raging between Embiid and Lonzo Ball's dad, we asked the Philadelphia 76ers star if there was ANY way he'd ever rock a pair of ZO2s on the hardwood this season.

There is one way -- but LaVar would have to cut a BILLION DOLLAR check!

Embiid has been firing shots at LaVar for a while -- dissing him on Twitter when Lonzo got drafted and following up by dropping an F-bomb on the Big Baller.

LaVar shot back by saying he was an injury-prone loser who spends too much time on social media.

CAN'T WAIT for the 76ers to play the Lakers this season!