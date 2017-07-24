'BiP' Stars Robby & Amanda Couples Who Dress Alike Stay Together

'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Robby Hayes & Amanda Stanton Scream New Couple Alert

Robby Hayes and Amanda Stanton are now a thing, thanks to "Bachelor in Paradise." Oh, and ... spoiler alert.

Amanda and Robby were hand-in-hand for a weekend stroll in WeHo. We're not judging, but seems like they're already coordinating their wardrobes (Ok, we're judging).

They were both down in Mexico shooting the upcoming 'BiP' season ... and maybe the third time will be the charm for Amanda. She finished fourth on Ben Higgins' 'Bachelor' season, and was briefly engaged to Josh Murray before calling it off in December 2016.

Robby was the runner-up on JoJo Fletcher's season.

If at first you don't succeed ... get recast!