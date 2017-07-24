Drake Hits 6-Mile Run with Boxer Gervonta Davis

Drake Hits 6-Mile Run with Boxing Star

Rising boxing phenom Gervonta Davis has a brand new training partner ... Drake!

The 22-year-old -- who's fighting in the co-main event at Mayweather, McGregor -- hit a 6-mile run with the 6 God in Houston over the weekend.

Not only did Drake keep up ... but he also provided the soundtrack for the run. Despite the fact it sounds like it could be new music from Drake, we're told it's NOT the rapper.

(Sounds just like him though!)

Drake was in Houston this weekend making appearances for Houston Appreciation Weekend. Gervonta has been training out there.