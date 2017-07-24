Michael Irvin I'll Pay for My Accuser's Rehab ... She Needs Help

Michael Irvin says he doesn't want revenge against the woman who accused him of rape -- he wants to help her ... and he's willing to pay for her stint in rehab.

As we previously reported, the accuser's toxicology report came up positive for several drugs including cocaine and MDMA ... drugs the woman later admitted she took on her own.

Now that prosecutors have dropped the rape case against Irvin, he was asked if he's planning on suing her.

Instead of blasting her in the media, Irvin says he feels bad for her -- and as a person who struggled with substance abuse, he believes she needs help.

"I would right now today ... certainly help her financially if she wants to go and get some help and rehab."