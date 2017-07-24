President Trump to Boy Scouts, 'Merry Christmas' Is Coming Back

President Trump I'm Bringing 'Merry Christmas' Back ... Scouts' Honor!

Step aside, Santa Claus ... President Trump's vowing to single-handedly save Christmas.

POTUS addressed the Boy Scouts of America Monday at their national convention in West Virginia and got 'em all pumped up for the holiday season. Yes, it's July.

Still, the Prez offered reassurance that come December, the Scouts -- and presumably the rest of us --can start saying "Merry Christmas" again.

Translation: bah humbug to political correctness ... I'm bringing back real yuletide cheer!

Scouts ate it up, and 45 looked pretty happy with his declaration.