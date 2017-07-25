'Little Women: Couples Retreat' 'Monkey Ass' Slur Sparks Showdown

'Little Women: Couples Retreat' Premiere Kicks Off with 'Monkey Ass' Racial Slur

EXCLUSIVE

Tempers are flaring on the set of 'Little Women: Couples Retreat' after a white cast member called a black cast member a "monkey ass."

TMZ got this clip of Lifetime's "Little Women: LA" spin-off where Lila is basically asking to get dropped ... by repeatedly hurling the racial slur against Tonya Banks.

There's some tense moments of posturing and threats, before someone gets knocked off her high horse -- or high chair, in this case. Production sources tell us the loser in this scrap suffered a minor head injury and had to be hospitalized while shooting in Puerto Rico.