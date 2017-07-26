Andre Drummond On Trade Rumblings: 'All I Know Is I'm In Detroit Right Now'

EXCLUSIVE
Andre Drummond is keeping it pretty real when it comes to his future -- telling TMZ Sports when it comes to blockbuster trade rumors, "Anything is possible in this league."
The rumors are heating up that the Detroit Pistons star could be shipped out before the season starts -- and even engaged with a Twitter fan this week who suggested Drummond could be part of a mega trade to Cleveland for Kyrie Irving.
But when we asked about it, he didn't exactly rule it out -- "I play for Detroit now, so we'll keep it at that."
That said, Drummond still has big hopes for the Motor City -- telling us the Pistons picked up a lot of great talents in the off-season including Avery Bradley.
"We got a lot of great pieces to be a great team."