Kyrie Irving Just Like Justin Bieber, Hillsong Church Behind Trade Demand

Kyrie Irving What's Good for Biebs ... Church Influenced Trade Demand

EXCLUSIVE

Cavaliers superstar Kyrie Irving arrived at his reported decision to ask out of Cleveland the same way Justin Bieber chose to end his tour -- through long chats with pastor Carl Lentz of Hillsong Church ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Church sources tell us Kyrie, who's been an active member for a long time, met with Lentz earlier this month about his desires to step out of LeBron James' shadow. We're told Lentz didn't tell Kyrie to "leave Cleveland" -- instead he listened to Kyrie's concerns, and encouraged him to make the decision he felt was best.

There's a reason it sounds so similar to Justin's Purpose tour shocker -- Bieber, Lentz and Irving all hung out together in L.A. just over a week ago. You could say they were on Kyrie's turf ... playing pop-a-shot at Dave & Buster's.

We're told Kyrie and Carl have been close for years, but Justin and the NBA star are more like acquaintances.

NBA fans have been baffled as to why Kyrie would want to leave a team that's been to the NBA Finals 3 years straight. Now we know -- it's God-approved.