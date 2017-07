Chris Bosh On Kyrie & LeBron: 'Work It Out'

Chris Bosh has some advice for Kyrie Irving and LeBron James -- "Work it out."

Of course, Bosh knows firsthand what it takes to have a successful NBA relationship with James -- the two won 'ships together with the Miami Heat. Plus, they're still good friends.

So, with a reported beef currently underway between Bron and Kyrie, Bosh was asked if he thinks Kyrie wants to pave his own way and become his own man.

Bosh replied, "Absolutely, that's what we all want right?"