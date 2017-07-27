Venus Williams Told by Police On Scene of Fatal Accident 'You Violated His Right of Way'

Venus Williams was told moments after another car T-boned her that she was "at fault" for the accident ... this according to the police bodycam footage obtained by TMZ Sports.
The video was recorded in the moments after the June 9 accident that left Jerome and Linda Barson severely injured. Jerome eventually died from his injuries. The officer on scene has clearly spoken to witnesses and is now sharing information about the accident with fellow officers ... and says "I will find her at fault" ... referring to Venus.
And then he walks up to Venus' SUV -- she's still sitting in the driver's seat -- and explains that from the time she entered the intersection and stopped -- for opposing traffic -- the light changed, "and he had a green light, so you kind of violated his right of way."
For some reason ... shortly thereafter the officer says, "I don't feel comfortable citing [Venus] for it."
Full disclosure -- the bodycam footage appears to be edited in places. The source that provided the video says that was done to avoid showing any injuries to people involved in the accident.
Ultimately, the officer's take on what happened won't determine who was at fault in the wrongful death lawsuit filed by Jerome Barson's estate. A jury would also consider the surveillance video, black box data from both vehicles and other factors.
As we first reported ... the Barsons' attorney says data from Venus' SUV shows she accelerated from nearly zero to 19.9 MPH in 4.2 seconds as she attempted to clear the intersection.
Venus was in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, but still very tight-lipped.