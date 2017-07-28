'Spotlight' Ex-Priest, Child Abuser Paul Shanley Out of Prison

'Spotlight' Priest, Convicted Child Abuser Paul Shanley Released from Prison

Paul Shanley -- the ex-Boston priest convicted of child abuse and profiled in the movie "Spotlight" -- is out of prison after serving 12 years.

Shanley was released for good behavior -- he'd been sentenced to 15 years. Shanley was convicted back in 2005 of raping a boy for several years in the 1980s. The 86-year-old will now be on supervised probation for 10 years.

He was one of the first priests to go to prison following The Boston Globe uncovering the child abuse scandal in the Boston Archdiocese.

"Spotlight" won the Oscar for Best Picture in 2016.