Chandler Parsons Shoots, Scores with Arianny Celeste

He pimp, meet she pimp!

Memphis Grizzlies star Chandler Parsons and Arianny Celeste hit up Craig's in L.A. on Thursday -- essentially confirming rumors the CP and the smokin' hot UFC Octagon girl have been quietly dating.

Yeah, he's only in sweatpants -- but he also signed a $94 million contract so he can wear whatever he wants.

It's another solid score for both parties -- Chandler's been connected to everyone from Bella Thorne to Hailey Baldwin and model Toni Garrn.

Arianny dated Travis Barker back in 2015. She also dated UFC fighter Josh Burkman.

Game respect game.