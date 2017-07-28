Drake's Oddly Thirsty Burglar Returns to Scene of Crime, Gets Pepper Sprayed

Drake's Thirsty Burglar I'm Baaack!!! Allegedly Spits on Cops, Gets Pepper Sprayed

Drake's thirsty burglar amped things up with her latest attempt to enter his Hidden Hills mansion ... going off on cops and getting her ass pepper sprayed.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the 24-year-old woman -- who previously got busted sipping Sprite in Drizzy's mansion -- returned Thursday morning, and told security she was on the list. The attempted jedi mind trick didn't work, and when a guard told her to beat it ... she refused.

Things went south quick when cops arrived -- we're told she spit at 3 deputies. When she tried to reload her saliva ... cops blasted her with pepper spray, and arrested her for trespassing and assault on a police officer.

Drake wasn't home at the time ... same as her April arrest in his bedroom. As we reported, Drake's peeps contacted the L.A. County D.A. to get them to cut her a break.

No good deed ...