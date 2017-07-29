Brandon Mychal Smith Busted for DUI

'You're the Worst' Star Brandon Mychal Smith Busted for DUI

"You're the Worst" driver star Brandon Mychal Smith allegedly came this close to running a red light ... and that was enough for cops to pull him over and bust him for DUI.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Brandon was driving his Rolls-Royce in Burbank last weekend when he overshot the crosswalk at a red light. We're told Brandon slipped it into reverse, but cops were watching from the other side of the intersection.

Cops pulled him over and suspected he was impaired. We're told Brandon blew a BAC at least twice the legal limit. He was promptly arrested for DUI. It's worth mentioning ... this was at 7:10 AM.

Brandon -- once a candidate to replace Nick Cannon on 'AGT' -- was jailed for several hours before cops released him.

Brandon's camp had no comment on the arrest.