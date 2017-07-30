Wiz Khalifa Called Out By UFC Fighter I'll Make You Crap Your Pants!!

Wiz Khalifa Challenged By UFC Fighter: I'll Make You Crap Your Pants!!

EXCLUSIVE

Brown and yellow?

If Wiz Khalifa wants to get the actual crap beat out of him, UFC bad ass Felice Herrig﻿ says she's more than happy to do the honors ... if Wiz wants to test his MMA skills against a real fighter.

As we previously reported, Wiz has been doing some fight training in L.A. -- so, we asked Herrig to assess the rapper's skills.

She loves him as a rapper, but Herrig says he'd need to get a big ol' diaper if they ever stepped in the cage 'cause the fight would be a repeat of what she did to her opponent back in June.

BONUS -- Herrig also takes a shot at rapping the Eazy-E classic, "Gimme That Nutt" ... and let's just say she's a better fighter than a rapper.