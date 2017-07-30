'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo Tourists Love The Big Ang Mural! 'Offensive' Excuse is BS

'Mob Wives' Star Drita D'Avanzo Defends Big Ang Mural, Says 'Offensive' Excuse is BS

Drita D'Avanzo thinks the landlord trying to remove a mural of her late "Mob Wives" friend and co-star Angela Raiola from his building is BS -- literally -- 'cause it's a hit with tourists.

Drita tells us the excuse the landlord's offering of the Big Ang tribute being "offensive" doesn't hold water ... since she has folks from all over the globe tell her otherwise everyday.

She gets pretty emotional talking about the mural -- which is in jeopardy of being removed entirely. It's been almost 18 months since Big Ang died from cancer, but Drita still gets choked up talking about her.

Still, Drita admits saving the mural will be an uphill battle. The guy owns the place, after all.