Denver Broncos Owner's Son John Bowlen Arrested for DUI

Denver Broncos Owner's Son John Bowlen Arrested for DUI

EXCLUSIVE

More trouble for "the blood of the city" ... the son of Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen was arrested for DUI in California on Sunday, TMZ Sports has learned.

31-year-old John Bowlen was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol in the Paso Robles area around 2 PM -- and during the stop, officers determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

He was hauled to a nearby station where he was booked on 2 counts of misdemeanor DUI. He's set to be released later Monday morning.

This isn't John's first brush with the law -- the former Broncos marketing employee was arrested for domestic violence in 2015 in an incident in which he was also accused of hijacking the phone of his GF when she called 911.

During the call with the 911 operator, John claimed to be the "blood of the city" and friends with the mayor, and assured officials nothing was wrong.

He was ultimately found guilty of harassment and sentenced to 2 years probation.

His father, Pat, still owns the Broncos -- but stepped down from an active role with the team after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's. His plan was to give control to one of of his children. Unclear which kid will get that job.