'Cash Me Outside' Girl Danielle Bregoli Sentenced to Five Years Probation on Multiple Charges

The "Cash Me Outside" girl will NOT be going to jail after pleading guilty to multiple charges last month ... 'cause the kid struck a plea deal and got probation instead.

Danielle Bregoli, who's 14, was sentenced to 5 years probation Tuesday in Delray Beach, FL after pleading guilty to 4 charges back in June -- including 2 counts of grand theft, possession of marijuana, and filing a false police report.

Other charges were reportedly dropped as part of her deal.

Danielle's legal trouble predates her appearance on "Dr. Phil" last September -- which she got famous from after dropping her signature catchphrase.

Unclear if she'll be facing charges for a separate incident ... where her pal allegedly chucked ice cream at a lady and set off a series of brawls in downtown Lake Worth, FL.

A judge ruled that Danielle would be allowed to complete her probation in California, where she's now living with her mom.