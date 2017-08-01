Joanna Krupa & Brandi Glanville Settle Smelly Vagina Lawsuit

Joanna Krupa and Brandi Glanville Settle Smelly Vagina Lawsuit

The big stink is over -- Joanna Krupa and Brandi Glanville struck a settlement in the infamous smelly vagina lawsuit ... TMZ has learned.

We just got a hold of new docs filed Tuesday confirming both sides have reached a "full and final settlement." Joanna's now officially withdrawing her defamation suit against Brandi.

Sounds like there was a financial settlement, but the terms are confidential.

As we reported ... the beef started in 2013 when Brandi -- while appearing on "Watch What Happens Live" -- claimed she'd heard from a friend that Joanna's lady parts smelled.

Brandi said it a second time ... prompting the defamation suit. Joanna's estranged husband even testified recently ... her vajayjay's "better than any other woman in the world."

Case closed.