UFC's Tonya Evinger I Want a Rematch with Cyborg ... I Can Beat Her!

While most women are ducking UFC superstar Cyborg Justino ... Tonya Evinger says she wants to fight her AGAIN!!!
Tonya was leaving The Dime in L.A. on Monday night -- just days after fighting Cyborg at UFC 214 on Saturday -- and seemed to be in pretty good spirits after her 3rd round K.O.
Evinger told us she's not guaranteed a rematch -- even though she fought Cyborg tougher than any other fighter before her -- but says she'd REALLY like another bite of the apple.
And why? Tonya says she knows what she can do better the 2nd time around.