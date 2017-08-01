Warren G Football Star Son Commits to UCLA

Warren G's Football Star Son Commits to UCLA

Huge news for Warren G's football star son Olaijah Griffin ... the 4-star high school recruit has committed to play college ball for the UCLA Bruins!

Griffin -- one of the top cornerback prospects in the nation -- has decided to keep close to home and suit up for the Blue and Gold after getting offers from other powerhouse programs like USC, Michigan, Clemson and Florida State.

The 6-foot, 170-pound senior is expected to play cornerback for the Bruins, but is also a stud receiver for Mission Viejo H.S. in California.

The rap legend appeared on the "TMZ Sports" TV show last year to talk about his superstar offspring ... and he knew back then that his son was D1 bound.