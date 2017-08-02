Nick Cannon Says His and Mariah Carey's Daughter's Talent is in the Genes, But Whose?

EXCLUSIVE
Nick Cannon says his and Mariah Carey's daughter is a natural born star 'cause her musical talent runs deep in her veins ... but it's unclear who he thinks passed it on.
We got Nick Wednesday in NYC, where we asked for his take on Monroe's stage performance next to her mom -- and his baby mama -- Mariah. He's not surprised she killed it ... like he says, it's in the genes.
What he's not totally clear on is whose genes he's talking about. As you know ... Mimi's the singer in the fam. And, while Nick raps, he definitely doesn't have her pipes.
The former 'AGT' host also addresses his replacement, Tyra Banks. He punts on that one, claiming TV blindness.