Tyler Perry Plus Vie, Ladies ... Just Call Me Drake!!!

Tyler Perry Passes Himself Off as Drake to Oblivious French Fan

Tyler Perry is a dead ringer for Drake ... at least when he's mugging for pics with foreigners without a clue.

Tyler was happy to oblige Tuesday in L.A. when 2 ladies -- one of whom was French -- asked for a photo. Check out the video ... they kinda sorta knew he was famous, but not really.

The movie director and comedian plays along to a T -- even trying to pass himself off as Champagne Papi.

Nothing wrong with showing a little Fake Love.