'Bachelor In Paradise' Reunion, Corinne and DeMario Won't Meet Face-to-Face

"Bachelor In Paradise" is hyping a one-on-one showdown between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, but it will actually be more like Michael Phelps' race against a great white shark.

Sources close to production tell us Corinne and DeMario will NOT come face-to-face, at least not for cameras, when the reunion show tapes Saturday. While promoting the show, host Chris Harrison has said he'll be talking with both of them together ... insinuating he'd be mediating/refereeing.

While fans would eat that up ... it ain't gonna happen. We're told DeMario will come out for a solo sit-down with Harrison, but leave before Corinne does her one-on-one. We're told neither has been briefed on plans to be onstage at the same time.

Our DeMario sources tell us he's no longer interested in seeing Corinne face-to-face to hash out the aftermath from their pool sex encounter -- mostly because he doesn't think she would be genuine.