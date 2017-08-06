Fetty Wap Fires Assistant for Allegedly Stealing $250k, She Says It's BS

Fetty Wap Claims Fired Asst. Stole $250k ... She Says It's All BS!!!

Fetty Wap says he had to fire a woman for allegedly skimming a quarter mil off his bookings -- but she says it's really the exact opposite, and Fetty owes her for a ton of expenses.

Sources close to Fetty's RGF Productions tell TMZ ... they fired Shawna Morgan Friday for falsely representing herself as his booking agent and manager. RGF claims Morgan charged additional fees to venues that booked Fetty. They believe she collected real booking fees on behalf of RGF, and then emailed on the side pretending to be Fetty's manager.

They claim she would request added fees, or as they say in the biz ... "double dip." RGF also believes she took cash off the top by lying about fees, and pocketing the extra dough.

Morgan denies the allegations, and tells us RGF owes her $250k in unpaid expenses. She says she repeatedly put her credit card down to cover tour expenses, such as hotels, but was never reimbursed. As for bookings ... she says she only took the industry standard 10% fee.

Morgan says she has receipts to back up her version of events. She also denies being fired.

Our sources say RGF doesn't plan to go to cops, but will consult with attorneys on further action. Morgan says she's doing the same.