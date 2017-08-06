Kellyanne Conway Catches Vacation Sun After New Jersey Beaches Reopen

Kellyanne Conway is following President Trump's lead by squeezing in some fun in the sun while also knocking out her daily White House duties.
Kellyanne was spotted lounging on a beach Sunday in Ventnor, New Jersey - where she owns a beach house - hours after she yakked it up on the Sunday morning talk shows.
Kellyanne didn't squander precious beach time by going to a studio ... she did her live shots from her beach home, steps away from the sand.
.@KellyannePolls "Even #Democrats don't want to be Democrats anymore just look #WestVirginia Gov became a #Republican" pic.twitter.com/8WOLkIEOmc— Maureen Blum (@moblum) August 6, 2017
Trump is nearby after a mass exodus from the White House for major renovations involving heating and air conditioning.
Chris Christie was nowhere in sight ... hey, when you have a beach to yourself, sunbathers all around you suck.