Rapper Playboi Carti Won't Face Domestic Battery Charges

Playboi Carti will NOT face domestic battery charges stemming from an alleged assault on his GF.

TMZ has learned the L.A. City Attorney will not file charges but instead hold an informal hearing with the rapper and his GF to discuss how best to avoid what went down back in July at LAX.

We broke the story ... Cops said Playboi and his GF got into a heated argument before he admittedly grabbed her by her backpack and yanked her out of the terminal.

The hearing could end with a stern warning, or an order for one or both to enter a counseling program on ways to manage conflict. What's clear is this -- he won't faces charges.

We're told charges could still be filed if he screws up within the year of the incident.