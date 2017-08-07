Dolphins' Jay Cutler Gets Training Offer from Bodybuilder Jay Cutler

Dolphins' Jay Cutler Come Work Out with Me, Bro! Says Bodybuilder Jay Cutler

Jay Cutler might have the fast-track to getting in shape for the Dolphins ... courtesy of the other Jay Cutler!!

Jay Cutler, the famous bodybuilder, has heard it all from the QB's fans (and haters) throughout his name-bro's career ... and he knows the spam's comin' back strong now that the longtime Bears signal-caller is back in the NFL.

But buff Jay ain't holdin' a grudge against the softer Jay -- the four-time Mr. Olympia's such a good dude ... he told us the QB's got an open invite to come hit the weights with him.

No doubt all of Miami's hoping he accepts the invite!