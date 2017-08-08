'Bachelor in Paradise' Teases Corinne and DeMario Pool Hookup Footage in Trailer

Corinne Olympios looked more than willing and fully conscious when she led DeMario Jackson into a pool for the hookup that stopped production.
A scene from the controversial incident -- in which Corinne essentially claimed sexual assault because she says she was not conscious -- was teased Monday night on 'BiP' ... and it shows Corinne leading DeMario into the pool in the daylight, with some of her fellow cast members close by ... and cameras rolling.
It seems Corinne's speaking coherently and looks very with it ... much like we reported.
We broke the story ... Corinne and DeMario will not come face-to-face in the 'BiP' reunion show. Corinne has admitted to mixing alcohol and prescription drugs, which she says led to a quick blackout.