Kobe Bryant's Extremely Rare Air Jordan 3s Sell For $30,000

Kobe Bryant Air Jordan 3s Sell For $30,000 ... 'Extremely Rare'

The only pair of Air Jordan 3's ever made for Kobe Bryant has raked in an insane amount of cash on the auction block ... selling for more than $30,000!!

Here's why they're so freakin' expensive ... the kicks were exclusively made for the Black Mamba when he was in between shoe deals back in 2002. According to Nice Kicks, he even tested them out in a couple games that season.

But Kobe never ended up signing with the Jumpman. So, as legend has it, this is one of the only pairs of Kobe Bryant Jordan 3s in existence.

No word on who coughed up the $30,400 for the shoes ... but it's gotta be a big-time Kobe fan.