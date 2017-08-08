Post Malone on Iverson BIG3 Knew What It Signed Up For

Post Malone on Iverson: BIG3 Knew What It Signed Up For

EXCLUSIVE

Allen Iverson's never been a choir boy -- and that's why Ice Cube and the BIG3 shouldn't have been shocked when he blew off a game last month in Dallas, so says Post Malone.

Of course, Post is the rapper behind "White Iverson" -- and has said A.I. was one of his heroes growing up. He also knows Iverson has a history of doing whatever the hell he wants, whenever he wants.

"He's a wild boy," Malone says ... "You can never stop him."

The BIG3 suspended Iverson 1 game for the no-show -- but does anyone really think it'll detour Allen from doing it again?