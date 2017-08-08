Usher's Insurance Company Draws a Line, You're On Your Own in Herpes Cases

Usher's insurance company put him on notice, with legal papers -- it will NOT pay for the $20 million herpes lawsuit against him if he loses because his policy doesn't cover STDs.
New York Marine and General Insurance Company filed docs referencing the $20 mil case filed in Georgia by a Jane Doe ... who claims she contracted herpes from Usher after having sex with him at least twice this year. The insurer points out a clause in the singer's policy that excludes coverage for "bodily injury ... arising out of the transmission of any communicable diseases by [Usher]."
In the docs, the company also references the lawsuit filed by celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom on behalf of a John Doe, another Jane Doe and Quantasia Sharpton ... saying it also doesn't want to pay in that case.
To be clear, Usher's insurer says it will pay for his defense in the Georgia lawsuit ... for now. But if the court agrees with its interpretation of Usher's policy, it's not only bailing on him, but will expect a refund for any money previously forked out for the defense.