Britney Spears Bum-Rushed Onstage at Vegas Concert, Fears Gun

Britney Spears got bum-rushed by a guy who is probably hurting this morning, because her dancers and bodyguards annihilated him.

It went down Wednesday night in Vegas at Britney's Piece of Me show at Planet Hollywood. As Britney sang "Till the World Ends" ... a man crept onto the stage and made his move.

Security and the dancers lunged at the guy as Britney seemed oblivious to the danger. You hear her ask if everything is OK. Check it out ... Britney's knee buckled as she clutched a security guard and asked, "He's got a gun?"

The man was subdued and ejected, but not before either kicking or kneeing one of the guards.