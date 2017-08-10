Ex-'Big Brother' Stars What's a Lil' Butt Poking Among Roommates?

Ex-'Big Brother' Stars Rachel Reilly, Meg Maley Downplay Butt Poking Among Roommates

EXCLUSIVE

Rachel Reilly and Meg Maley ﻿are walking contradictions -- on the one hand, they say a man pulling unwanted butt poking's a big deal ... but a woman doing it just ain't.

We got the ex-"Big Brother" stars Wednesday in WeHo and asked about Jessica Graf going around and checking her roommates' oil by sneak poking their buttholes and vaginas ... what some consider sexual assault.

Rachel -- who won season 13 of 'BB' -- doles out some twisted logic ... it's no big deal since they're roommates and it's just a game. But she has a qualifier ... if a man does it to a woman it's a whole different Oprah.

We also got CBS honcho Les Moonves out at Craig's Wednesday night, and he pled ignorance ... which puts him in the doghouse with wife Julie Chen!