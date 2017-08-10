Zach Randolph Arrested for Weed In L.A. ... Crowd Turns Hostile

Zach Randolph Arrested for Weed In L.A., Crowd Turns Hostile

NBA star Zach Randolph was arrested in L.A. on Wednesday night -- igniting a crazy disturbance that required cops to call in the cavalry for backup, TMZ Sports has learned.

LAPD officers were called to the Nickerson Gardens area in L.A. around 10 PM -- and when they arrived, cops found a large crowd of people smoking, playing loud music and blocking the roadway.

Law enforcement sources tell us 3 people were seen grabbing their waistbands and running -- so cops went after them.

Three people were detained -- including Randolph, who was eventually arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, A FELONY. We're told the "intent to sell" part was due to the large amount of weed found.

Another man who was arrested was an ex-con in possession of a gun, law enforcement sources say.

After the arrests, we're told things got crazy -- the crowd became unruly and LAPD had to call for backup.

We're told 6 cop cars were vandalized -- tires slashed and windows busted -- and cops formed a battle line to restore order.

In the end, cops recovered 2 guns, drugs, a significant amount of cash and 2 vehicles were impounded -- though it's unclear if any of those things belonged to Randolph.

Randolph is listed at 6'9", 260 on his booking sheet, which also says bail was set at $20,000.

FYI, Randolph spent years with the Memphis Grizzlies before signing a brand new 2 year, $24 million contract with the Sacramento Kings.

We've reached out to Zach's rep for comment -- so far, no word back.

Story developing ...