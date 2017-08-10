Zach Randolph Arrested for Weed In L.A. ... Crowd Turns Hostile

NBA star Zach Randolph was arrested in L.A. on Wednesday night -- igniting a crazy disturbance that required cops to call in the cavalry for backup, TMZ Sports has learned.
LAPD officers were called to the Nickerson Gardens area in L.A. around 10 PM -- and when they arrived, cops found a large crowd of people smoking, playing loud music and blocking the roadway.
Law enforcement sources tell us 3 people were seen grabbing their waistbands and running -- so cops went after them.
Three people were detained -- including Randolph, who was eventually arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to sell, A FELONY. We're told the "intent to sell" part was due to the large amount of weed found.
Another man who was arrested was an ex-con in possession of a gun, law enforcement sources say.
After the arrests, we're told things got crazy -- the crowd became unruly and LAPD had to call for backup.
We're told 6 cop cars were vandalized -- tires slashed and windows busted -- and cops formed a battle line to restore order.
In the end, cops recovered 2 guns, drugs, a significant amount of cash and 2 vehicles were impounded -- though it's unclear if any of those things belonged to Randolph.
Randolph is listed at 6'9", 260 on his booking sheet, which also says bail was set at $20,000.
FYI, Randolph spent years with the Memphis Grizzlies before signing a brand new 2 year, $24 million contract with the Sacramento Kings.
We've reached out to Zach's rep for comment -- so far, no word back.
Story developing ...
Nickerson Gardens 112th & Zamora officer needs help call floods the area with LAPD & Sheriffs no arrests @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/MQGvOMNfP6— stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) August 10, 2017