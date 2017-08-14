Charles Oakley: I Don't Want Lamar Odom on My BIG3 Team

Charles Oakley I Don't Want Lamar Odom On My Team ... in BIG3 League

If Lamar Odom wants to join the BIG3, he ain't gonna be playing for the Killer 3s ... 'cause Charles Oakley says he doesn't want the ex-Lakers star on his team.

We spoke with the NBA legend and current BIG3 player/coach about L.O.'s hopes of getting back on the court and while Oak praises Lamar's game ... he admits "I don't like him like that."

He explains ... "In life, sometimes you only get but one chance. He had 3 or 4 chances."

As we previously reported ... Lamar casually talked with league honchos about joining next year, and even attended the BIG3's stop in L.A. on Sunday.