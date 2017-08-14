Ric Flair Hospitalized 'We Need Your Prayers'

Ric Flair Hospitalized, 'We Need Your Prayers'

Pro wrestling icon Ric Flair has been hospitalized -- and it sounds serious.

The Nature Boy's reps confirmed the 68-year-old was hospitalized over the weekend -- but Legacy Talent Agency insisted it was for "routine monitoring" and there was "no reason to panic."

But things changed by Sunday night, when the reps posted, "We need your prayers, positive energy, and well wishes for our Living Legend as he is dealing with some tough medical issues."

The agency has not said exactly what those medical issues are.

We just saw Flair out back in May -- and he told us not to let terrorists scare them away from sporting events.

He's also been campaigning for his friend Kane, who's running for mayor in Tennessee.

Story developing ...



