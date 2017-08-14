Terrell Owens Ezekiel Elliott Shoulda Known Better

Terrell Owens has some advice for NFL players like Ezekiel Elliott -- if things aren't working out with a woman, JUST DUMP HER AND MOVE ON!

The ex-NFL star says the situation involving Zeke is "unfortunate" -- but he should never have put himself in a volatile position with the accuser in the first place.

"At the end of the day -- no disrespect to women -- but there's a million women in this world. Don't get caught up in certain situations like that."

T.O. says even if Zeke is innocent, he's hopeful the RB can learn from the situation and move on with his life.