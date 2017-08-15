Jesse Williams & Minka Kelly All Smiles After Date Night

Jesse Williams slammed people for claiming he nonchalantly ended his 13-year marriage just for a "cute girl" with whom he was working ... well that may not be why his marriage ended, but it seems he's with that cute girl.
The girl in question is Minka Kelly and it appears the pair enjoyed another date night ... this time at Largo at the Coronet in L.A. We saw them together last month all incognito at the movies.
Jesse made a cameo on Jay-Z's "Footnotes from 4:44" where he blasted those for suggesting he left his wife for Minka's hot bod.
Reading between the lines, it seems like what he's saying is that he and his wife called it quits before Minka entered the pic.