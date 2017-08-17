TMZ

Kevin Durant on Trump: 'We Don't F*ck With Him'

8/17/2017 9:10 AM PDT

Kevin Durant is standing next to LeBron James in his opposition of President Donald Trump -- saying, "We don't f*ck with him."

KD made the statement during the "Kevin Durant Day" parade in Prince George's County, Maryland -- which is about a 30 minute drive from the White House. 

With LeBron, Ray Allen, Dwyane Wade, Steve Nash and others going after Trump -- we asked Durant how he felt about that. 

"Hell yeah, hell yeah. That's how it's supposed to be. We don't f*ck with him."

LeBron has the been the strongest opponent of Trump -- even referring to him this week as our "So called president.'

