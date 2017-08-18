Jay-Z: I Support LaVar Ball 100%, I Bought 3 Pairs Of ZO2's

Jay-Z I Support LaVar Ball 100% ... Bought 3 Pairs Of ZO2's

Jay-Z says he is 100 percent behind LaVar Ball ... so much so that he bought 3 pairs of ZO2 shoes, and says that all of black America should support Ball too, because BBB is an African-American company.

Hov sat down with Elliot Wilson & BDot on the Rap Radar Podcast on Tidal, and made it clear he thinks what Ball is doing is revolutionary, and necessary for black empowerment.

"Why wouldn't I support him? He feels like he could move culture and his son has a big enough name and a big enough brand that they can do it. Nike had to start somewhere. Why do we get so upset when we, us as a culture, want to start our own sh*t? That sh*t is puzzling to me."

This is a huge moment for BBB, Jay-Z is arguably the most influential figure in hip hop, and a co-sign this strong is surely to reshape some opinions people might have on LaVar, a dude who's made some negative press lately.

Think LaVar will take advantage of this one? The answer is HELL YEAH.