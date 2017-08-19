Gary Payton Remember My Rap Career!?

Gary Payton: Remember My Rap Career!?

EXCLUSIVE

Gary Payton -- NBA champion, 9-time all-star, future Hall of Famer ... and rap music icon?!

You better believe it!!

The Glove is still "Livin' Legal and Large" 15 years after his lyrical debut as the Too $hort of the NBA ... giving TMZ Sports a super-exclusive rendition of his 1993 hit!!

G.P. and other NBA stars like Jason Kidd, Shaq and Brian Shaw teamed up for the "B-Ball's Best Kept Secret" mixtape back in their playing days ... but it's clear Payton hasn't put his bar spittin' days behind him.

"Comin' up as a youngsta, the G had faith!!!"