Bonnie Tyler Total Eclipse of the Charts ... During Solar Eclipse

Bonnie Tyler's 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Shoots to Number 1 Song During Solar Eclipse

Bonnie Tyler has eclipsed the charts with her hit song from the '80s ... and it's all thanks to the moon just doing what it does.

Tyler's 1983 song, "Total Eclipse of the Heart," has rocketed to number 1 on the iTunes chart, which is no coincidence ... she's been teasing a performance of her tune while the solar eclipse is watched across the country.

Bonnie Tyler just sang “Total Eclipse of the Heart” on CNN from a cruise ship https://t.co/JwV2ZUOJYZ #SolarEclipse2017 pic.twitter.com/s1Z1jlGryn — CNN (@CNN) August 21, 2017

Bonnie is performing Monday for passengers on a cruise ship, who'll get to watch her sing her hit ... and potentially burn their eyeballs while staring at the celestial phenomenon.

As a result of all the hype ... Bonnie's 'Total Eclipse' is up 267% on Amazon, and her greatest hits album is #3 on its Movers and Shakers list ... in addition to her #1 spot on iTunes.

Quite the turnaround for her ... who knew we needed that song now more than ever.