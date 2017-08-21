LeBron On NY: I Have No Idea What Blake Griffin's Talking About

LeBron James NY Over L.A.? I Have No Idea What Blake Griffin's Talking About

Blake Griffin thinks LeBron James could end up in NYC -- but that's news to LeBron James.

Bron was leaving Coral Tree Cafe in Brentwood on Sunday when we asked about the prediction Griffin made on the "View From the Cheap Seats" podcast ... that LeBron will leave Cleveland for the Knicks.

"Honestly, I don’t see him coming to L.A. period," Griffin said ... "I could see him going to New York before L.A."

So, how did Bron feel about that?

"I don't even know what you're talking about, shawty," LeBron told our female photog ... right before hopping into his clean white Porsche.

We asked some follow-up questions -- LeBron was super nice to our photog. But ultimately, we got more information about his rap music preferences than his basketball plans.