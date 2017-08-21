Mystikal Turns Himself in on Rape Charge After Arrest Warrant Issued

Mystikal Turns Himself in on Rape Charge

Exclusive Details

Mystikal has been arrested and charged with raping a woman in Louisiana.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the rapper turned himself in Monday to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Department, and he was arrested and booked for first degree rape.

Shreveport PD put out the arrest warrant last week, but they hadn't been able to track him down until now. According to cops, another man, Averweone Holman, was also charged in connection with the crime.

We're told the charges stem from a 2016 incident involving a woman at a casino where Mystikal was performing ... but the details are scarce for now.

A member from Mystikal's camp tells us the charges are completely bogus, and he plans to plead not guilty.

He's being held on a $2 million bond.