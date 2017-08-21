President Trump Stares Directly at Solar Eclipse Without Glasses, Despite Ivanka's Warning

President Trump Burning Curiosity for Solar Eclipse ... Ivanka Warns Otherwise

President Trump might have fried his eyes, 'cause he looked right at the solar eclipse without special glasses ... even though his daughter, Ivanka, did a PSA for just that.

Trump was seen checking out the eclipse Monday with Melania and his son, Barron, from the Truman Balcony of the White House ... except the Prez peeped without protection.

And he apparently did it more than once ... even though he did eventually put the glasses on.

Luckily, he only looked for what appeared to be a few seconds at a time. Still though, it's kinda funny ... especially since Ivanka was out there promoting safe viewing.

Father-daughter communication at its best.