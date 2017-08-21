President Trump Stares Directly at Solar Eclipse Without Glasses, Despite Ivanka's Warning

President Trump might have fried his eyes, 'cause he looked right at the solar eclipse without special glasses ... even though his daughter, Ivanka, did a PSA for just that.
Trump was seen checking out the eclipse Monday with Melania and his son, Barron, from the Truman Balcony of the White House ... except the Prez peeped without protection.
And he apparently did it more than once ... even though he did eventually put the glasses on.
yep, trump looked without glasses #solareclipse pic.twitter.com/PDzRNtXL4n— kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) August 21, 2017
Luckily, he only looked for what appeared to be a few seconds at a time. Still though, it's kinda funny ... especially since Ivanka was out there promoting safe viewing.
Excited for #Eclipse2017? Remember to wear your glasses 👓 #NASA #STEM pic.twitter.com/FzujQai4G3— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 21, 2017
Father-daughter communication at its best.