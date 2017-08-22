Mystikal Rape Accuser Said It Never Happened Alleged Accomplice Claims

Mystikal Rape Accuser Said It Never Happened, Alleged Accomplice Claims

EXCLUSIVE

The woman wanted by cops for allegedly being an accessory to rape involving Mystikal says she can prove the alleged victim wasn't sexually assaulted by the rapper.

Tenichia Wafford is wanted because cops say she tried to strong-arm the alleged victim into dropping charges that Mystikal and another man raped her in October of last year in Louisiana.

Tenichia admits she called the woman, but only because they were friends, and that's when the alleged victim told her there was no rape. It's unclear if Tenichia is saying the alleged victim stated there was sexual contact with consent or no sexual contact at all. Tenichia says she recorded her conversation with the alleged victim.

Tenichia is still on the run. It's unclear why she doesn't go to the cops and try and explain things.

As we reported ... Mystikal turned himself in and was booked for first degree rape.