Floyd vs. Conor Final Fight Hype Event

Floyd vs. Conor: Final News Conference Before Fight (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are about to come face-to-face for the last official trash talking event before the big fight this weekend ... and we'll be streaming the whole thing.

The superstar fighters won't pull any punches in the insult department ... as this is one last shot at encouraging fans to drop some coin on the PPV.

The event is set to kick off from the KA Theater at MGM Grand any moment now.

Expect total chaos -- it's just what they've been doing ... for better or worse.