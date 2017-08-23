TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Floyd vs. Conor Final Fight Hype Event

8/23/2017 1:06 PM PDT

Floyd vs. Conor: Final News Conference Before Fight (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are about to come face-to-face for the last official trash talking event before the big fight this weekend ... and we'll be streaming the whole thing.

The superstar fighters won't pull any punches in the insult department ... as this is one last shot at encouraging fans to drop some coin on the PPV.

The event is set to kick off from the KA Theater at MGM Grand any moment now.

Expect total chaos -- it's just what they've been doing ... for better or worse.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web