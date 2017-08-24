TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Derrick Rose Drops $4,600 On Adorable New Puppy

8/24/2017 6:30 AM PDT

Derrick Rose Drops $4,600 On Adorable New Puppy

Exclusive Details

Cleveland Cavs star Derrick Rose just got a brand new family member -- he's adorable, he's furry and he ain't cheap! 

TMZ Sports has learned Derrick and GF, Alaina Anderson, brought home a 10-week-old Chocolate Goldendoodle puppy this week from Murphy's Doodles, a high-end breeder in Florida.

We're told ... the couple dropped $4,600 for the pooch -- which they immediately brought out to their home in Beverly Hills. 

So far, we're told the dog doesn't have a name -- but they're workin' on it! 

Congrats!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web