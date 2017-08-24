Jesse Williams Fires Back at Aryn Over Parenting ... You're a Stay-at-Home Mom with a Nanny

Jesse Williams I Have to Go to Work ... Aryn Gets to Stay at Home with Help

Jesse Williams is firing back at his estranged wife's claim that he's not involved enough as a parent -- saying, essentially, she only gets to be at home with the kids because HE has to bring home the bacon.

Jesse filed docs responding to Aryn's allegations ... and says she has the "incredible privilege of being a stay-at-home mom with a full-time nanny" ... purely because he's putting in hard work every day. In the docs, he goes on to say Aryn is punishing him for providing for his family.

The punishment? He says Aryn restricts and "micro manages" the time he gets to spend with their 2 children since their split. He says his FaceTime calls to them frequently go unanswered, and when Aryn does answer ... she sometimes leaves the TV on to distract the kids.

As for Aryn's claims Jesse bullies her ... he says the only aggression the children have witnessed is Aryn screaming at him. According to the docs, Aryn once repeatedly slammed the front door on Jesse's leg while yelling at him.

